Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $688,000 Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $119.88 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.60.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.