Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 223,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

