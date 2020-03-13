Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markston International LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 42,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 130,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $170.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.00. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

