Emerald Investment Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $101.84 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.