Emerald Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $937,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR opened at $49.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.