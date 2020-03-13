Emerald Investment Partners LLC Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $1,676.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,991.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.48. The company has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
