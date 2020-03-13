Emerald Investment Partners LLC Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $1,676.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,991.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.48. The company has a market capitalization of $834.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,672.00 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.