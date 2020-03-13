Emerald Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,050,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,411,000 after acquiring an additional 105,756 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,151.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 105,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,517,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,369,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

