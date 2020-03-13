Emerald Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $115.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day moving average of $137.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

