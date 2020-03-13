Emerald Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 258 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Alphabet by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,150.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $796.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

