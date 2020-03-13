EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NASDAQ:VLRS) Financial Comparison

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get EHang alerts:

This table compares EHang and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.84 billion 0.30 $137.23 million $1.38 4.01

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 7.59% 60.90% 4.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EHang and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0 1 6 0 2.86

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 138.70%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV beats EHang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, and travel agency services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.