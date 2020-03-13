Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:EDR opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday. Egdon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.21 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.

Get Egdon Resources alerts:

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.