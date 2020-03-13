Egdon Resources’ (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of LON:EDR opened at GBX 2.90 ($0.04) on Monday. Egdon Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.21 ($0.09). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.83.
Egdon Resources Company Profile
