Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lifted to Hold at Cfra

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $201.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $207.00. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,934. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $165.69 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at $25,045,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.