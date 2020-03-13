Edward Knapp Acquires 17 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Edward Knapp acquired 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 624 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £106.08 ($139.54).

Edward Knapp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Knapp acquired 13 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 771 ($10.14) per share, with a total value of £100.23 ($131.85).

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 577 ($7.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 735.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 725.13. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.06 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 789.02 ($10.38).

