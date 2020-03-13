Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Educational Development worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

