Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Edison International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.