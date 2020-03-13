Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Update

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 389.1% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Edesa Biotech news, Director Der Velden Peter Van acquired 140,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDSA opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.40. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 80.11% and a negative net margin of 784.77%.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

