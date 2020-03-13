EchoLink Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 48.4% lower against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $350,160.24 and approximately $85,842.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00048872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00490055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.77 or 0.04789063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00035643 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00056624 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017677 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

