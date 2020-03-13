Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 726,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

