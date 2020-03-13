Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 million, a P/E ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

