Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. 45,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,141. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

