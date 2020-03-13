DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA’s (DWS) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.53 ($42.47).

Shares of DWS opened at €24.53 ($28.52) on Tuesday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €25.39 ($29.52) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.87.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

