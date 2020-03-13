Durable Capital Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,015,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,497,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 15.6% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,247,256. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $111.60 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

