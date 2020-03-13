Dril-Quip, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dril-Quip in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 534.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 122,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,016 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

