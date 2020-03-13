Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & American Axle & Manufact. (OTCMKTS:AXL) Head to Head Comparison

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and American Axle & Manufact., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 American Axle & Manufact. 0 1 5 0 2.83

American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 235.82%. Given American Axle & Manufact.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufact. is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Volatility & Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufact. has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of American Axle & Manufact. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and American Axle & Manufact.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.36 $2.08 billion N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. $6.53 billion 0.07 -$484.50 million $1.62 2.48

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than American Axle & Manufact..

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and American Axle & Manufact.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A American Axle & Manufact. -7.42% 13.56% 2.55%

Summary

American Axle & Manufact. beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Its Metal Forming segment provides axle and transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. The company's Powertrain segment offers transmission module and differential assemblies, transmission valve bodies, connecting rod forging and assemblies, torsional vibration dampers, and variable valve timing products for original equipment manufacturers and automotive suppliers. Its Casting segment provides thin wall castings and high strength ductile iron castings, as well as differential cases, steering knuckles, control arms, brackets, and turbo charger housings for the light vehicle, commercial, and industrial markets. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

