Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Donegal Group worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Strs Ohio raised its position in Donegal Group by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 2,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $198.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.43%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

