Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOCU. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. 3,684,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $801,403.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 191,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,660,625. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

