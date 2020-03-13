Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Discovery Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

