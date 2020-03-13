Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.26

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.26 and traded as low as $19.02. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 20,440,537 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

