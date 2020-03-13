Diana J. Walters Purchases 8,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Diana J. Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.14 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

