Diana J. Walters Purchases 8,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Diana J. Walters purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TMQ opened at $1.14 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.13.
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 488,047 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
