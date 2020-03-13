Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $99.30. 416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.