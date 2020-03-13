Dialight’s (DIA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Dialight (LON:DIA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON DIA opened at GBX 207 ($2.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million and a PE ratio of -690.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 289.51. Dialight has a 1-year low of GBX 211.10 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 573.48 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

