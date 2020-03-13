DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 133,029 shares during the period. DHT accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $6.51 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.66%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.56%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.