Deutsche Bank Reiterates CHF 22 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

