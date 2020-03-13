Deutsche Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.50 ($59.88).

Brenntag stock opened at €35.04 ($40.74) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.53.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

