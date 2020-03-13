Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.73 ($52.02).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €26.52 ($30.84) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €27.62 ($32.12) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.31.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

