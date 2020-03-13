Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€114.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €117.23 ($136.32).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €97.66 ($113.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €105.85. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.