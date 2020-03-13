Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.83 ($47.48).

ETR:VOS opened at €27.20 ($31.63) on Monday. Vossloh has a one year low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a one year high of €44.85 ($52.15). The company has a market cap of $477.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

