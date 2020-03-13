Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €789.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rational currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €614.60 ($714.65).

Get Rational alerts:

RAA opened at €492.20 ($572.33) on Monday. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €647.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €671.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.