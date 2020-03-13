Deutsche Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €21.60 ($25.12) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.51 ($29.67).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €17.41 ($20.24) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.59 and a 200 day moving average of €24.73.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

