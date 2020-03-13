Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.45 ($55.17).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.95. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

