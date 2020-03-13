Dero Trading Down 63.1% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Dero has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $475,762.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00005372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,545,460 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

