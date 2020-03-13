Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Citigroup

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.98.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $130.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.09 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total value of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,901 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $624,150,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $89,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $85,260,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.