DecentBet Market Cap Hits $145,592.93 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $145,592.93 and $320.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

