David A. Tyler Acquires 25,000 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider David A. Tyler purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £42,750 ($56,235.20).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 154.65 ($2.03) on Friday. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 167.05 ($2.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 385.90 ($5.08). The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 221.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 267.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that Hammerson plc will post 3097.7547545 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMSO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254.38 ($3.35).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

