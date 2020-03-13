DATA Price Down 48% Over Last 7 Days (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $202,770.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.09 or 0.02091200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00191165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 212.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023474 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

