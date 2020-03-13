DA Davidson Trims Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Target Price to

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective cut by analysts at DA Davidson from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 194,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,036. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.91 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,408.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,144 shares of company stock valued at $11,263,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

