D. Clay Bretches Purchases 10,000 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.
Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Altus Midstream
There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co
