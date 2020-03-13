D. Clay Bretches Purchases 10,000 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Stock

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, D. Clay Bretches purchased 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth $71,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 960,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

