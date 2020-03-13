CyberVein (CVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.82 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $315,167.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, OKEx, Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000348 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

