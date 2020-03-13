Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

CUBI stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.76 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

