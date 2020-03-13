Curis (CRIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.04 on Friday. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

